Manning River Times

Entries for Gloucester's annual photography competition, Pix from the Stix, closing Sunday, July 31

July 10 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winner of the 2021 Lie of the Land category A Sea of Fog. Image: Nikki Ellis

Organisers of Gloucester's annual photography competition, Pix from the Stix, are urging anyone interested to ensure they submit before the closing of the Sunday, July 31 deadline.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.