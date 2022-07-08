Manning River Times
What's on

NAIDOC 2022 art exhibition at MidCoast Council's Yalawanyi Ganya Taree site

By Rick Kernick
July 8 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The NAIDOC 2022 Art exhibition 'Get up! Stand up! Show up!' has opened at Yalawanyi Ganya, 2 Biripi Way, South Taree, in a celebration of connection to Country, and the continued fight for change.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.