Manning River Times

Tinonee Topics with Pam Muxlow

By Pam Muxlow
July 7 2022 - 12:00am
Friendship group gathers for winter lunch

Members of Tinonee Friendship Group gathered at Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall on Wednesday to enjoy their "Welcome to Winter Luncheon" which was catered for them by the Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall Ladies and an enjoyable time was had by all.

