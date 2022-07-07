Friendship group gathers for winter lunch

Members of Tinonee Friendship Group gathered at Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall on Wednesday to enjoy their "Welcome to Winter Luncheon" which was catered for them by the Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall Ladies and an enjoyable time was had by all.
Welcome back to the computer after having a break away as John and I travelled to Queensland to catch up with the family. We stayed at Surfers Paradise and thankfully we had good weather until the last couple of days when it started to shower.
Whilst we were up there daughter in law Sharona celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, June 28 and we all got together to celebrate with an evening enjoying The Great Outback Spectacular's "Heartland" which was a brilliant night's entertainment. We had front row seats and enjoyed the meal as well as the performance.
Whilst waiting to go in - we were first there - we made friends with a young family on holidays from Tasmania and they too were looking forward to the show.
I would thoroughly recommend this show to anyone going up that way - it is not cheap but included a free hat, meal and great entertainment.
Family and friends gathered at Tinonee Cemetery on Monday, July 4, to pay their final respects to Victor Fazio, son of Mrs Carolyn Fazio (nee Sawyer) and the late Dr Victor Fazio, who passed away late last month.
Victor was laid to rest beside his late father who passed away several years ago.
Family and friends gathered at Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall after the burial to share memories of a brilliant young man gone way to soon.
Condolences and deepest sympathy is extended to mum Carolyn, brother David, sister Jane and their families.
Tinonee Public School students and staff are currently enjoying their winter holidays but the days before breakup were busy ones.
On Friday, June 24 the girls soccer team participated in a PSSA gala day. Last week beginning June 27 the school celebrated NAIDOC Week and students were allowed to dress out of uniform in NAIDOC colours of red, black and yellow which celebrates our First Nations' culture.
The week and term ended with a full day of exiting activities with a sausage sandwich for lunch before being treated to a performance by Taree High School dancers.
During Term 2 Class 5A have been studying 'Australian Landmarks' in their geography lessons and centred on our iconic Australian landmark, Sydney's Opera House. They presented some unique and exciting projects.
Many thanks to Taree Lions Club who kindly donated some lovely books to Tinonee Public School's library. The books looked at the importance of 'working dogs'.
