NAIDOC Week celebrations on the Mid Coast kicked off in spectacular style with a flag raising ceremony at Yalawanyi Ganya, MidCoast Council's head office at Taree South on Monday, July 4.
Advertisement
The ceremony began with a car procession from the Manning Entertainment Centre, making its way to MidCoast Council's customer service and administration centre at 2 Biripi Way.
This year's NAIDOC Week will feature a host of cultural workshops, such as weaving and shell art at the Manning Regional Art Gallery, a community versus police touch football day, free community days across the region with stalls and fun activities, youth discos, and 'Koorioke' events.
"The number of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander residents on the Mid Coast is well above the NSW regional average and we really value our diverse community and appreciate our First Nations people," council's director of liveable communities, Paul De Szell said.
"NAIDOC Week is an excellent opportunity to celebrate our local Aboriginal people and their culture and enhance inclusiveness and reconciliation," he said.
NAIDOC Week gives all Australians a chance to learn about our First Nations cultures and histories and to participate in celebrations of our nation's rich heritage.
This year's NAIDOC theme of Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! encourages all to advocate for institutional, structural, collaborative, and co-operative change while celebrating those who have already championed change over generations.
Council has created an interactive NAIDOC web-hub listing the community events taking place across the Mid Coast. The page will remain active after NAIDOC Week to showcase our local Indigenous heritage and events.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.