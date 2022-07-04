Manning River Times

NAIDOC Week on the MidCoast with a flag raising ceremony at Yalawanyi Ganya, Taree

Updated July 6 2022 - 6:37am, first published July 4 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Biripi dance at Yalawanyi Ganya for NAIDOC

NAIDOC Week celebrations on the Mid Coast kicked off in spectacular style with a flag raising ceremony at Yalawanyi Ganya, MidCoast Council's head office at Taree South on Monday, July 4.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.