A flagship cattle conference and Speckle Park stud cattle sale is to be held in the Manning Valley region over the October long weekend.
BigWig stud will host the event at its newly-built complex at Hillville, which has been established as a cattle breeders' mini conference and sale centre to cater for the annual event, while also allowing smaller and boutique studs in the region to sell their animals, according to BigWig stud principal Martin Luitingh.
With the Speckle Parks identified as the fastest growing breed in Australia in the last five years, the two-day event is expected to attract visitors from around NSW and Queensland.
Top billing is the Legends of the Future Speckle Park sale, involving three cattle studs; Hidden Valley, BigWig and Greenhaven - all located near Taree. McMurray Speckle Park, located in the US state of Montana, will also offer genetic packages.
The new venue also incorporates a specially built media centre with television facilities to allow for those unable attend the sale to participate in the auction.
Up to 150 animals will be able to be housed with feed and water provided. The centre is intended for use by studs year round.
Strategic sponsor Destination NSW, with funding from the State government Regional Business Development Fund, has allowed BigWig to build the sale and exhibition centre on eight hectares of its property and promote the October long weekend event.
More than 400 people have attended similar events contributing to gross revenue of between in $500,000 to $800,000 in tourism, according to Myall Lakes MP, Stephen Bromhead.
According to Hidden Valley Beef co-principal, Roz Alexander, the first day will be for viewing cattle with Speckle Park bloodlines sold for the first time in Australia, or rarely sold before from Canadian bloodlines.
There will also be Brangus, Nguni and Tuli cattle infused with Speckle Park breeding, aimed at developing a breed for the hotter and drier areas, on show and for sale.
This will be followed by lectures from two key speakers, embryologist and breeding expert Udo Mahne and Jack Milbank, whose company, AgPro, provides a range of technical and nutrition solutions to the ag sector through an extensive data platform. There will also be an exhibition on drone technology in farming.
A sale offering of Speckle Park stud and commercial crossbred animals will feature the following day comprising Speckle cross Brangus, Nguni and Tulli.
Both BigWig and Hidden Valley studs are running a crossbreeding program with Indicus dominant breeds, selected for phenotypic and genetic traits to produce progeny specifically for the commercial cattle market.
Most of Hidden Valley's Brangus bloodlines come from the US while the majority on offer are sourced from Telpara Hills Brangus, located in Atherton, Queensland. These 3/8 Brangus dams are bred to select Canadian Speckle Park sires.
The crossbreeding program forms the basis of the stud's research and development plan, which is partly funded by the federal government's AusIndustry program.
