Manning Valley University of the Third Age (U3A) has many courses on offer in term three starting Monday, July 25.
Courses offer participants a range of opportunities to explore many worthwhile interests. For this coming term courses may run from an hour or two on just one day to a few weeks only through to nine weeks in total.
New courses are Story writing, Billy Wilder movies, Croquet, Singing for fun, Parts singing, an environmental interest group and Using Facebook.
A returning course is Doing good, better.
Continuing courses are Art as spiritual practice, Art in the Gallery, Balance and Bones, Exploring Your Valley, Everyone Has a Story, French Conversation, French by Zoom, Just Read, Let's speak Italian, Music Makers, Philosophy, Open Forum, Table Games, Sing together (again), Social Craft, Sunday Lunch Club, Ukulele MUGS and Ukulele SUS.
"Go to our website, http://manningvalley.u3anet.org.au to enrol or join us online from Monday, July 11 through till Monday, July 19. If you don't have internet access, come along on Thursday, July 14 to enrol in person from 10am to noon at Manning Uniting Church in Albert Street, Taree," secretary Heather McLaughlin said..
"There is something for everyone here. So many different interests are always catered for."
Annual membership costs $20 but for the second half of the year it is only $10. Course fees vary from free to $20 in many cases for the term.
U3A is an educational and social organisation for the 50 plus age group who are semi-retired or retired. It is a completely volunteer run organisation. Courses are run by members for other members to benefit from.
For more details look at our newsletters and bulletins on the website and always keep up to date by visiting our website or contact the Secretary on 0425 757 641 or by email, secmanningu3a@gmail.com
