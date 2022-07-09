Running Day popular with model railway club members

There was a very good attendance of members on Saturday for the monthly Running Day.
About 15 members attended to enjoy the day.
There is a proposal to change the format of these days, however I will not elaborate on the proposed changes yet.
As usual Glenn Buchman had gone to a lot of trouble organising a program of train movements to make it as interesting as possible.
There is a great deal of enthusiasm among members for these sessions. The general consensus is that it is getting very close to the reality of what running real trains is like. This is particularly true with running on the Branch line.
As with the real thing timing is very important, as only one train at a time is allowed on the controlled sections. As with reality these movements are controlled by the use of a Staff Peg to allow only one train to be on any particular section of line at any given time.
Our three N scale devotees Roy Hancock, Ros Hogan and Kevin Bambury were equally as involved on their layout. These members have put a great deal of work and effort into carrying out some really impressive improvements to the N scale layout.
It has been no easy matter to incorporate it as part of the main HO layout.
Members enjoyed a lunch of hot dogs provided by the club, just as a variation to the usual sausage sandwiches.
After lunch members enjoyed a very interesting and informative film show. This was organised by Glenn Buchman and was a collection made by him around the Sydney loco sheds and yards during the late 1960s. It is amazing to look back at those times and realise how things have changed.
For a long time the club has wanted to arrange a visit to the NSW Rail Museum at Thirlemere, which is south of Sydney. With the lifting of most of the COVID restrictions this is now possible. A date in mid September is under consideration. More information will be forthcoming later.
Members are reminded that their annual club fees are now due. The club annual general meeting is due to be held on Saturday, July 16, so of course you must be financial to be able to vote.
Finally members and the committee are very grateful for support during the last couple of difficult years. We look forward to welcoming visitors again as before.
