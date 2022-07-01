NAIDOC Week will be celebrated on the Mid Coast with a series of events hosted by the community and a flag raising ceremony at Yalawanyi Ganya, Taree on Monday, July 4.
The ceremony will start with a car procession from the Manning Entertainment Centre that will make its way to MidCoast Council's customer service and administration centre at 2 Biripi Way.
The community is invited to attend a flag raising ceremony and morning tea following.
Council has created an interactive NAIDOC web-hub listing the community events taking place across the MidCoast. The page will remain active after NAIDOC Week to showcase our local Indigenous heritage and events.
There will be cultural workshops such as weaving and shell art at the Manning Regional Art Gallery, a community versus police touch football day, free community days across the region with stalls and fun activities, youth discos and 'Koorioke' events.
"The number of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander residents on the Mid Coast is well above the NSW regional average and we really value our diverse community and appreciate our First Nations people," council's director of liveable communities, Paul De Szell said.
"NAIDOC Week is an excellent opportunity to celebrate our local Aboriginal people and their culture and enhance inclusiveness and reconciliation," he said.
NAIDOC Week gives all Australians a chance to learn about our First Nations cultures and histories and to participate in celebrations of our nation's rich heritage.
The theme for this year, Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! encourages all of us to advocate for institutional, structural, collaborative, and co-operative change while celebrating those who have already championed change over generations.
For more information on the events celebrating NAIDOC Week on the Mid Coast, or to tell us what NAIDOC means to you, visit https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/local-Aboriginal-hub
