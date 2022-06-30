Minor to possible flooding for parts of the Mid North Coast

Heavy rainfall is forecast to develop through central parts of the coast from the Illawarra to southern parts of the Mid North Coast tomorrow, Saturday, July 2.
The heavy rain may cause minor to moderate flooding and is expected to intensify further in the new week with major flooding possible.
Advertisement
While heavy rainfall is expected for several days from Saturday through to Tuesday the State Emergency Services (SES) says it is difficult to predict with precision the timing and location of the heaviest rainfall and flood impacts, as the trough system expected to produce the heavy rainfall has not yet formed.
With water storages near capacity, the weather system was expected to cause flooding for the catchments listed from later Saturday.
What is expected from Mid North Coast to the Central Coast
Newcastle area
Minor flood levels
Low-lying areas next to water courses are inundated.
Minor roads may be closed, and low-level bridges submerged.
In urban areas inundation may affect some backyards and buildings below the floor level as well as bicycle and pedestrian paths.
In rural areas removal of stock and equipment may be required.
Moderate flood levels
In addition to the above, the area of inundation is more substantial. Main traffic routes may be affected. Some buildings may be affected above the floor level. Evacuation of flood-affected areas may be required. In rural areas removal of stock is required.
Major flood levels
In addition to the above, extensive rural areas and/or urban areas are inundated. Many buildings may be affected above the floor level. Properties and towns are likely to be isolated and major rail and traffic routes closed. Evacuation of flood-affected areas may be required. Utility services may be impacted.
What you need to do:
People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should consider:
Advertisement
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life-threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.