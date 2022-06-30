Manning River Times
What's on

Manning Entertainment Centre July to December program

June 30 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Entertainment plus coming to the MEC

More than 30 diverse performances will make their way to the Manning Entertainment Centre stage over the next few months.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.