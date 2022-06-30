Entertainment plus coming to the MEC

More than 30 diverse performances will make their way to the Manning Entertainment Centre stage over the next few months.
After the disruptions due to COVID, entertainment is back on track with the MEC 's July - December program set to provide quality entertainment.
The shows will feature talented entertainers from Australia and around the globe, including the Naked Magicians, who have just returned from their Las Vegas residency, to Bell Shakespeare theatre company presenting 'The Comedy of Errors.'
There are performances for kids including the spectacular and interactive 'Erth's Prehistoric World' and 'Backbone,' a high-octane circus.
International star, soprano Mirusia will performs some of the world's most well-known songs and there is the opportunity to see Mark Vincent or Andrew Lloyd Webber's showcase, 'Music of the Night', as they return to the stage due to popular demand.
Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody, Invincible - The Helen Reddy Story, The Sapphires tale and more hit the stage later in the year.
Taree Arts Council will present eight performances of Agatha Christie's 'The Unexpected Guest' in October.
For show details and the full 2022 program, visit www.theMEC.com.au
