Manning River Times

MidCoast Council meeting audio feed not working

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
Updated June 29 2022 - 4:54am, first published 4:34am
Audio problems prevent council meeting live feed

Audio problems prohibited members of the public, and two councillors, from hearing the live video feed of MidCoast Council's June ordinary meeting this afternoon (June 29).

