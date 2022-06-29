Mid North Coast berry growers' pollination concern as varroa mite spreads

Mid North Coast produce farmers are "concerned" as the varroa mite spreads through bee hive populations and forces a statewide emergency order to halt the movement of bees across NSW.
The order was issued after varroa mite was first detected at the Port of Newcastle on Friday, June 24.
Ticoba Blueberries and Avocados co-owner Penny Tideman said they now won't be able to increase their bee hive numbers for this year's pollination.
"Luckily we have some hives here already, but we won't be having any more delivered because of the ban on hive movement," she said.
"The varroa mite is a huge issue for all Australian farmers, especially berry growers because we use bees for pollination."
Ticoba Blueberries and Avocados have around 30 hives permanently on the farm and would usually have a further 30 hives delivered during the height of pollination.
"Usually when it gets a little bit warmer around spring we would get a few more hives in but we won't be doing that this year," Mrs Tideman said.
Owner of Ricardoes Tomatoes and Strawberries Anthony Sarks said bees are needed each day to pollinate their strawberry crops.
"Strawberries produce all year-round so we have to pollinate all year as well. We need bees all the time basically," he said.
Ricardoes has two hives permanently on the property to help with pollination.
"I'm only a small business, but I'm thinking of all the big apple and almond growers. It's just horrible," Mr Sarks said.
The varroa mite is now on the move in NSW, forcing a second biosecurity zone to be set up.
Agriculture Minister Dugald Sanders said on Tuesday (June 28) night that the deadly mite had been discovered in bee hives at three more properties - in Newcastle, Seaham and Bulahdelah.
The discovery at Bulahdelah means a second biosecurity zone has been established.
Mrs Tideman said the main concern is that the mite will continue to spread north towards the Mid North Coast and impact hives on her blueberry farm near Comboyne.
"We're keeping our fingers crossed that the mite doesn't pass Bulahdelah because it will be a really serious issue if it does," she said.
"Bulahdelah is a bit closer than we would have liked."
Mr Sanders said the exclusion zone has been established to help stop the spread of the mites.
"This means a new 10km eradication zone, 25km for surveillance and an extended 50km biosecurity zone have been implemented, to rapidly shut down that new incursion and stop further spread," he said.
"Critically, this case is directly linked to a previously identified property, which shows the prompt and efficient response by the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) is working well."
About 240 hives have been destroyed in the eradication zone in Newcastle so far, a DPI department spokesperson said.
If the varroa mite outbreak continues to spread there is concern it will impact a number of food producers across the state.
There are around 35 agriculture industries that rely on bee pollination, including apples, cherries, almonds and berries.
Mr Sarks said most producers in the industry need pollination for their crops.
"It's a big concern because a big proportion of our food needs bees and I don't think people understand this," he said.
There is also a concern for the beekeeper industry on the Mid North Coast.
"I also worry about our native bee population that will be impacted by this mite as well," Mrs Tideman said.
Mr Sarks said he also holds concerns for beekeepers.
"I would urge home beekeepers to make sure they're registered because I think that could be a danger that home beekeepers might not be as prepared as commercial ones," he said.
"I do however think the DPI is helping control it. They were prepared for it and I think they have a strategy that they put in place pretty quick and lets hope they can get on top of it."
