Manning River Times
Watch

Mid North Coast berry growers' pollination concern as varroa mite spreads

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
June 29 2022 - 6:00am
Blueberry and strawberry farmers on the Mid North coast hold concerns about the spread of the varroa mite and the impact on pollination. Photos: Supplied

Mid North Coast produce farmers are "concerned" as the varroa mite spreads through bee hive populations and forces a statewide emergency order to halt the movement of bees across NSW.

Local News

