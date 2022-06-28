Concept designs for the $100 million Stage 2 redevelopment of Manning Base Hospital have been released.
The project includes construction of a new inpatient unit and a two-storey building to better connect existing services within the hospital campus.
Advertisement
The new two-storey building will link the existing buildings on the campus to the new inpatient unit, Myall Lakes MP Stephen Bromhead said. "This building will separate the entry and public areas on level 1 from the clinical and patient only areas. The redevelopment is also being built with capacity to enable new and upgraded clinical facilities to be integrated seamlessly into the future."
The second stage of the redevelopment includes:
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said the concept design builds on the master plan for Manning Base Hospital which was unveiled earlier this year.
"This next stage is a great opportunity for people to provide their feedback on the vision for this modern healthcare facility, which is being designed to create a welcoming and culturally respectful space for patients their carers, staff and our local community," Mrs Taylor said.
"It will feature new landscaped areas and gardens for community use, spaces to reflect the diversity of the community and takes advantage of views of the region from spaces at the end of the inpatient unit corridors."
As the project team progresses the design and plans for the project, staff and community are being encouraged to provide feedback on the concept plan via information pop-ups, community and stakeholder presentations and the project website.
The Manning Base Hospital Redevelopment is part of the NSW Government's record $11.9 billion investment in health infrastructure over four years to 2025-26, with nearly a third of the capital allocation in this financial year going towards regional and rural health facilities.
Additional investments in the region include:
The Manning Base Hospital Redevelopment is being delivered in partnership with Health Infrastructure and Hunter New England Local Health District.
For more information about the hospital redevelopment, visit: www.hneinfra.health.nsw.gov.au/projects/manning
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.