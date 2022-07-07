TCR Australia Touring Car Series driver Kody Garland from Tinonee is currently sitting through what he describes as 'weird little break in the season.'
This is the 21-year-old's debut in the series. He's the first to admit it's been a steep learning curve.
Garland is driving for the Melbourne-based Garry Rogers Motorsport. He joined the group late last year after a successful stint driving in the Aussie Racing Cars, where he was leading the pointscore in 2021 when racing was called off due to complications with COVID and State lockdowns. He's still having the occasional drive in the Aussie Cars.
Garland has contested three rounds in the TCR while he's also raced two in the Aussie Cars.
"Aussie Cars is just bum in seat time really,'' he explained.
TCR is unquestionably his main focus.
"I was obviously expecting a challenge this year and I've had nothing less,'' he admitted.
"The quality of driving; the margins in lap times, there's just nothing in it.''
A ninth at Eastern Creek has been his best result so far.
"A top 10 finish, that's pretty cool,'' he smiled.
"We're showing a lot of potential, but there's just so much to learn - reading the car, reading circumstances.
"The driver has a lot more responsibility in this category. There's just so many factors to take in, like the qualifying session, a driver only gets one lap to nail everything to get the best time.
"And passing and braking is much more difficult because the cars are heavier. If you're in traffic things can start to overheat pretty quickly.
"I've never dealt with stuff like that before.''
Garland doesn't know where he's placed in the overall standings.
"But I don't think it's too flash,'' he admitted.
(A check reveals he's 20th out of 24 with 139 points. The leader has 412 points).
"We've had a few mechanicals and that. If you have a DNF (did not finish) you get killed in points.''
Garland said a top five or even top three placing isn't out of the question from the remaining rounds if he can achieve some consistent results.
"It's a matter of maximising my qualifying to start the weekend up the front. It's certainly all new but I'm getting better at it.''
His next start will be in Ipswich next month.
Since he was a young boy steering go karts Garland has wanted to drive in Super Cars. Now he's not so sure. He's happy where he is.
"TCR is getting bigger and bigger - there's half a dozen Super Car drivers running TCR now. So to run at the pointy end of TCR is a very big achievement,'' he said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
