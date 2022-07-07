Manning River Times

First year a learning curve for TCR touring car driver Kody Garland

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 7 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kody Garland admits his debut season in the TCR Australia Touring Car Series has thrown up a few challenges, but the 21-year-old is enjoying the experience.

TCR Australia Touring Car Series driver Kody Garland from Tinonee is currently sitting through what he describes as 'weird little break in the season.'

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.