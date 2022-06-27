Counterfeit $100 notes circulating in Taree

Businesses and community members, and visitors shopping in the Taree area are urged to be vigilant after a number of counterfeit $100 notes were detected circulating in the area over the weekend.
The $100 notes were used at two different businesses on Friday and Saturday, June 24-25 and have similar features.
These bank notes have more of a paper feel to them and are not printed on the specific polymer paper which has that distinct money feel.
If any businesses come across these notes several steps can be taken to assist police investigations.
These include handling the notes as little as possible and store in an envelope, document any relevant information such as descriptions of people and vehicles of interest and report the matter to police.
Anyone who may have information on these counterfeit notes currently circulating are urged to contact Taree police on 55948299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
