Updated June 27 2022 - 2:50am, first published 2:49am
Counterfeit $100 notes circulating in Taree

Businesses and community members, and visitors shopping in the Taree area are urged to be vigilant after a number of counterfeit $100 notes were detected circulating in the area over the weekend.

