Cyclist airlifted following accident at Taree

A cyclist was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital following an accident in Commerce Street, Taree on Sunday, June 26.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called by New South Wales Ambulance at around 8.15am Sunday after a 49 year old man sustained head injuries in a cycling accident with a vehicle.
The patient was treated on scene by NSWA paramedics before being transported by ambulance to Taree Airport to rendezvous with the helicopter. The helicopter critical care medical team took over treatment and he was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital.
The patient was in a stable condition.
The rescue helicopter returned to the Manning on Monday morning following a truck accident on the highway at Koorainghat, south of Taree. A 21 year old man sustained multiple injuries to his head; chest, pelvis and legs in the accident with another vehicle.
The patient was trapped for over an hour and was released by emergency services. He was treated on scene by NSWA paramedics and the helicopter critical care medical team who placed him into a medically induced coma due to his injuries.
He was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
