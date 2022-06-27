Manning River Times

Cyclist injured in accident with vehicle in Taree

Updated June 27 2022 - 12:42am, first published 12:32am
Cyclist airlifted following accident at Taree

A cyclist was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital following an accident in Commerce Street, Taree on Sunday, June 26.

