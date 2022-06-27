Manning River Times

Late try sink Pirates in clash with Sharks

By Paul Jobber
Updated June 27 2022 - 12:34am, first published 12:30am
five-eighth Isaac Worboys was strong for the Pirates in the clash against Port Sharks.

Port Macquarie Sharks might look back on their last-gasp 18-14 Group Three rugby league victory over Old Bar Pirates as a turning point in their season.

