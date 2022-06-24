Forgetting the QR code protocol

HIS really is embarrassing.
Just last week we had to find our way to Community Health. Not due to any health issue, we quickly add, but just part of the sweated toil that goes into an eight hour day working for this newspaper. Even though these days we work from home, but that's another issue.
Now the problem with having to go to Community Health was the fact that we had no idea where it was, despite the fact, as we later discovered, we walked past it just about every day on the way to work. Or at least we used to, but again, that's another issue.
As is often the case following simple directions proved too much of a task and we were hopelessly lost. We were meandering aimlessly around Manning Base Hospital's precinct until a kindly health worker took pity and helped us on our way.
Upon landing at Community Health we were told we had to get a COVID clearance (Cc) and to do so we had to go to the front of the hospital. Which we did, at least this time managing to find our way unaided.
Then came the problem. Remember QR codes? How once upon a time back mid-pandemic where entry was verboten everywhere unless the QR code ritual was completed?
We were very proud of our QR code prowess and the way we mastered it in what seemed no time at all, five, six months max.
But unfortunately since restrictions have been relaxed our QR code skills have deteriorated. To the point where last Thursday we had no recollection of what to do.
We whisked our phone out, for we did remember we needed a phone, then just stared at the code. It was menacing, the code we mean, almost taunting us.
But try as hard as we did we had nothing.
So, somewhat defiantly, we strode into the corridors of the Manning Base Hospital and pleaded our case.
The COVID supervisor was understanding, explaining that a lot of people have forgotten the process for it has been a while etc etc. He took our details, gave us a mask and a little yellow sticker to say we were COVID compliant and sent us on our way.
Still, we suppose this is what the future holds, forgetting things and stuff.
Guess there was one positive to the whole exercise. We at least know where Community Health is located should we ever have reason to go there again. We don't really know what goes on at Community Health, but we would guess its pretty important.
And we also hope that our now lack of QR coding smarts won't be a hinderance, because hopefully the practice will soon be ancient history.
But if QR coding is required again, we would imagine they'll run courses to help the terminally confused. Maybe at Community Health, so we can attend. For we know where it is now.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
