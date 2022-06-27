Preparations are well under way for the annual Taree Open Art Exhibition, to be held at Taree High School Hall from July 9 to 17.
The show includes more than 300 works from artists - both local and those from across the State - providing a wide range of subjects, styles and mediums.
On show will be a variety of work, including paintings, drawings, small and three dimensional works of art.
The official opening is Saturday, July 9 from 1.30 - 3.30pm, with MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin officially opening the Exhibition. Well known artist and educator Trevor Weekes is judging the show, but the People's Choice Award will be selected by the public.
Entry to the opening is a $10 donation with everyone welcome, while entry to the exhibition is free from Sunday, 10 to 17 July. The hall is open from 9am to 4pm every day except the last day, Sunday 17, when the exhibition finishes at 2pm.
