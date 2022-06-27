Manning River Times

Taree Open Art Exhibition 2022

June 27 2022 - 2:00am
Towards Gloucester - pastel by Christine Long. Image supplied

Preparations are well under way for the annual Taree Open Art Exhibition, to be held at Taree High School Hall from July 9 to 17.

