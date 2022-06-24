MANNING Ratz will look to haul in unbeaten Wallamba's lead in the Lower North Coast Rugby Union competition in the clash at Taree Rugby Park tomorrow.
This will also be the Ratz Indigenous Round, with funds raised to go to the First Steps Count group. Players will wear specially designed jumpers and these will be auctioned at a function to be held at the Railway Bowling Club that night. Other items, including signed Waratahs and Wallaby jumpers and boxing gloves autographed by Danny Green, will also be up for auction.
Wallamba have been the front runners in the competition although Ratz president Steve Rees points out matches have been closely fought.
"We will be at full strength and we're ready for them,'' he said.
In the three team competition the minor premier will receive a saloon passage through to the grand final with second playing third. The minor premier will also host the grand final.
Rees said the Ratz are keen to avoid a potentially difficult preliminary semi-final against Forster Tuncurry.
The Ratz will be heavily favoured in the women's 10s clash against Wallamba.
"We have a strong side and the premiership is theirs to lose,'' Rees said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
