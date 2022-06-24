OUTSIDE fishing has been exceptional in the past week
Good snapper are being caught from the northern grounds in close. A lot of fish are around five kilograms, with the occasional one going eight kilograms plus.
Some pearl perch have also turned up and the wide grounds along with bar cod and other deep sea species.
The beaches and headlands are fishing well for tailor with a number of fish being weighed of a kilo or more gilled and gutted.
The estuary continues to fish well for bream but the luderick have gone off the bite for the time being.
Flathead can still be caught around Harrington and Manning Point, but upstream is the place to catch big numbers. New laws about flathead will begin in August. Bag limit of five dusky flathead will be set with only fish from 36cm to 70cm being legal.
There will be no one fish over 70cm as there's now.
