TAREE City look set to continue their youth policy for the remainder of the Group Three Rugby League season.
The Bulls started 17-year-old Nav Willett in first grade last weekend against Wingham, with Country under 18 representative prop Oscar Holt playing off the bench. Both will play 18s tomorrow against Port City at the Jack Neal Oval as is club policy, with Willett certain to get a run in the 3pm game at fullback if he gets through unscathed.
"We have a couple coming back tomorrow, so we'll see what happens with Oscar,'' first grade assistant coach Paul Northam explained.
Northam said there are 'one or two' other under 18s the coaching staff would consider for first grade this year.
"We would have used Charlie Dignam last week when we lost our hooker on game day, but he has an ankle injury,'' Northam explained.
The Bulls could have a newcomer from Western Australia available tomorrow although Northam concedes he knows little about him.
"He's an outside back or fullback, that's about all I know.'' The Bulls have shown improvement in the last two matches but are still without a win. Northam believes this is a 'mental thing', perhaps a hangover from the lean seasons the club has endured in recent years.
"They're fit enough but it's just getting everyone on the same page at the same time,'' he said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
