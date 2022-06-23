The timber stairs at Endeavour Reserve, Taree, will be removed in a plan to save costs while making the reserve safer for the community.
The aged staircase adjoins the bank between River Street and the riverside shared path, whereas an alternative access is available via an all-accessible wheelchair ramp 100 metres away.
"The accessible path provides an easier way to get to the street, so the stairs are now redundant," MidCoast Council's manager of community assets, Rhett Pattison said.
Another factor in the decision was the ongoing maintenance costs due to vandalism and risk of injury, meaning the community will be best served by removing the staircase.
"The savings and reduced maintenance costs mean that council can focus on upkeep of the other facilities at the reserve," Mr Pattison said.
"The alternative all-accessible pathways nearby ensure the reserve can still be enjoyed by all."
