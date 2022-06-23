Manning River Times

Endeavour Reserve, Taree to have stairs removed

RK
By Rick Kernick
June 23 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Endeavour Reserve stairs to be removed. Image supplied.

The timber stairs at Endeavour Reserve, Taree, will be removed in a plan to save costs while making the reserve safer for the community.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.