Manning River Times

Lansdowne Valley Community News

By Marg Haddon
June 24 2022 - 12:00am
Kundle Moto RFS brigade's original tanker returns home

The Lansdowne Fishing Club will be holding its fundraising raffle on Saturday evening, June 25 at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club. There will be 15 meat trays and the $40 supporter's tray. The end of month prize will also be drawn which is a slow cooker.

