Kundle Moto RFS brigade's original tanker returns home

The Lansdowne Fishing Club will be holding its fundraising raffle on Saturday evening, June 25 at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club. There will be 15 meat trays and the $40 supporter's tray. The end of month prize will also be drawn which is a slow cooker.
The Fishing Club will also be running a special fundraising raffle evening on July 16 for the Lansdowne Soccer Club at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club. There will be 15 meat trays, 15 seafood trays, a $100 supporter's tray and a $50 fruit and vegetables tray. All money raised goes directly to the Soccer Club. So go along have some fun, win a prize, and support our local Soccer Club.
Advertisement
New members are always welcome to join the Fishing Club. Memberships for main club are also due and you must be a member of the main club to join the Fishing Club.
Bowling Club
The final of the Lansdowne Men's Bowling Club Major Singles was played last Sunday, June 19. Scott Morrison prevailed against an impressive effort from Jared Cribb, to claim his fourth consecutive title.
Cribb has only been bowling for around two years and is showing all the signs of a future bowls champion.
Soccer Club
The Lansdowne Soccer Club women's team went down 4 -0 against Cundletown last Friday evening. There was a lot of community support with a good turn out of local people who came out to cheer our ladies on.
Country Music Day
The regular monthly Country Music Day at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation club is on again on Sunday, June 26. Roll up artist are welcome. The music commences at 11am until 4pm. Phone Jenny on 0431 347 772 for further information. Tea and coffee will be available. Entry by $1 coin donation.
The club's Bistro is open from 11am, raffles drawn at 1.30pm.
Upper Lansdowne Hall
Another great evening of entertainment is promised for Saturday, July 2 at the Upper Lansdowne Hall when 19-Twenty will be performing. The boys are back again. They raised the roof last time they were here and have promised to rock the joint again.
Families are welcome (children under 12 are free, 12-17 half price).
There will be homemade soup available to purchase as well as tasty, cakes, tea, and coffee. Feel free to take along your own drinks and nibbles.
For further information and bookings please phone Rita on 5591 6017.
Kundle Moto RFS
The Kundle Moto brigades' past and present members would like to thank Marie Meyer for her kind donation of our original KM tanker back to the members of the brigade.
The tanker was originally purchased by brigade members in the founding years and built.
Advertisement
The tanker was in service until it was replaced by an international truck which was also built by the members.
After being notified by Facebook members that the truck was being auctioned, the crew decided to see if it had sold, and after a few phone calls we were contacted by Marie. It hadn't sold and was going to be scrapped if we didn't want it.
So, on 21, May 2022, members travelled to Tamworth to relocate the tanker back to its hometown.
At this stage it's unclear what level of restoration the tanker will undergo, however it is great to have a piece of our history back on the Mid Coast.
A big thankyou to Vern Taylor, Paul Pereira and our brigade members for making this possible.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.