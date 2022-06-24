TAREE Wildcats will welcome match Mitch Walet, Jackson Witts and Tim Walker for Saturday's Coastal Premier League football clash against Sawtell at Omaru Park.
However, on the debit side they'll be missing consistent Cassidy Veitch, who faces an extended stay on the sidelines after injuring ankle ligaments in the 3-0 loss to Port United last week.
"We also get about six players back for reserve grade, so we're looking a bit better,'' coach Shannon Hall said.
"We have a couple of boys who are sick, but hopefully they'll be right.''
The Wildcats are still chasing their first win of the season. Sawtell defeated Taree in the first round played on a synthetic surface field at Coffs Harbour, however, Hall is confident that the home ground will be a big advantage to his side.
"We just need to get a win,'' he said.
"It would make a big difference.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
