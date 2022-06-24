Manning River Times

Old Bar bolsters forward reserves

By Mick McDonald
Updated June 24 2022 - 6:11am, first published 2:00am
Dane Cordner in action for Central Charlestown. He has signed with the Old Bar Pirates for the remainder of the Group Three season.

THREE new signings will bolster Old Bar's forward stocks heading into the second half of the Group Three Rugby League season.

