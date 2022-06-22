A local quilter is making a contribution to this program with aims to support service men and women serving overseas.
Instead of providing a quilt, Angela Child of Old Bar has made large, sturdy laundry bags to be sent overseas which have a very practical application.
Advertisement
Angela has been a quilter for many years, making a range of quilts for herself, friends and for military serving overseas.
Our Lady Fatima Catholic Church at Old Bar has been in use since 1952.
For many years, the Anglican congregation have also been meeting there.
Now, the Old Bar Bible Church have moved their services from Old Bar Public School to Our Lady of Fatima.
The Old Bar Bible Church is an activity of the Wingham Presbyterian parish and meets at 4pm every Sunday.
This now has all denominations operating in Old Bar using the one building, a trend that is becoming increasingly common in many towns and villages around Australia, especially in country areas.
So now every Sunday there is the option of 7.30am Catholic Mass; 11am Anglican Holy Eucharist or 4pm Old Bar Bible Church.
WHILE YOU'RE WITH US:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.