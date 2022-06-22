Manning River Times

Old Bar Community News

By Ian Dimmock
Updated June 22 2022 - 6:13am, first published 4:00am
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Old Bar, and quilter Angela Church. Photos: Ian Dimmock

Quilts for Heroes

A local quilter is making a contribution to this program with aims to support service men and women serving overseas.

