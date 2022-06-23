Tinonee Topics: visit by descendant of early pioneer

A glorious day turned out for the School's annual Athletics Carnival staged on the Bob Collier Oval, Tinonee last Thursday June 16. Many thanks to staff, parents and others who helped with the setting up of the event and operating the canteen who provided lunches for all. There was a wonderful turnout of parents and grandparents who came along and showed their support and made the day so successful. Judging by the photos included on the weekly newsletter the students had a great time.

