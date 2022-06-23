Manning River Times

Tinonee Topics: visit by descendant of early pioneer

By Pam Muxlow
Updated June 23 2022 - 1:16am, first published 12:00am
A descendent of an early pioneer of Tinonee visited the museum to view family history items. File photo

Visit by Gollan descendent

Tinonee Historical Society's Museum had a welcome visit recently from Ms Marian Gollan of Sydney, a great-great granddaughter of the late John Gollan who came to Tinonee around 1853 and became one of the early pioneers of the town.

