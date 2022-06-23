Tinonee Topics: visit by descendant of early pioneer

Tinonee Historical Society's Museum had a welcome visit recently from Ms Marian Gollan of Sydney, a great-great granddaughter of the late John Gollan who came to Tinonee around 1853 and became one of the early pioneers of the town.
Marian was thrilled to catch up with relatives Sue Langdown (nee Gollan) and Sue's husband Peter, and David Gollan. Sue and David are the children of the late James Gollan.
Marian enjoyed looking at items of Gollan history and artefacts held by the museum and later visited the Tinonee Cemetery with Sue, Peter and David to see the final resting place of Gollan relatives.
Marian hopes to make a return visit in the near future.
A glorious day turned out for the School's annual Athletics Carnival staged on the Bob Collier Oval, Tinonee last Thursday June 16. Many thanks to staff, parents and others who helped with the setting up of the event and operating the canteen who provided lunches for all. There was a wonderful turnout of parents and grandparents who came along and showed their support and made the day so successful. Judging by the photos included on the weekly newsletter the students had a great time.
The next sporting event to be attended by students will be the Zone Girls Soccer Gala Day on Friday, June 24.
The school has had an update with the installation of new screens to replace the old interactive whiteboards which are part of the Rural Access Gap Program funded by NSW Department of Education.
The students welcomed a visit from locals, Liz and David Bonannoto, who talked to Stage three students about honey production, explaining to them harvesting the gold liquid from the hive to bottles.
Family members and friends gathered at St Matthew's Anglican Church Wingham last Friday, June 17 at 9.30am to pay their final respects to Mrs Fanny 'Fran' Blanche Sawyer, who had reached the grand age of 103 years and six months.
Fanny was pre-deceased by her husband Dallas many years ago.
Fanny (nee Johnston) married Dallas Sawyer at St Luke's Church of England Church Tinonee on March 23, 1940.
Deepest sympathy is extended to her family on her passing.
Tinonee Memorial Hall members have a couple of functions booked for July and these include a 'Welcome to Winter' on July 6 and a 'Christmas in July' later in the month for the Probus Club. We hope the events will be enjoyed by all attending.
