The Taree RSL Sub-branch is seeking to update the list of names on the Taree War Memorial Clock and is asking locals for help.
A focal point for Anzac Day celebrations in Taree, the clock contains names of servicemen and women who lived in the 2430 postcode at the time they enlisted. This includes the areas of Taree, Purfleet, Chatham, Tinonee, Cundletown, Hallidays Point, Lansdowne and Old Bar.
Unfortunately not all service personnel are represented on the memorial.
"It's time to ensure our Aboriginal service personnel are rightly acknowledged for their service to our country," Taree RSL Sub-branch president, Charles Fisher said.
"Having their names added to the monument is one way we can provide that recognition. Our aim is to have the names in place for our ANZAC Service in 2024."
Local Biripi Elder Ray Saunders is helping the RSL with their search, along with MidCoast Stories local volunteers and experienced researchers, Janine Roberts and Penny Teerman.
"Existing memorials such as the one at the Marrangbah Cottage Aged Respite Centre in Purfleet and Manning Gardens School have provided a useful source of names, but we also need the help of our community," Mr Saunders said.
If you have any information, visit council website at haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/taree-war-memorial-clock and fill in the form provided or get in touch with council on council@midcoast.nsw.gov.au or call 7955 7777.
