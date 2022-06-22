It is your last chance to nominate an amazing local young person for a MidCoast Youth Award.
Nominations close this Sunday, June 26.
Open to anyone aged 18-24 living, working or studying in the MidCoast local government area, the awards recognise achievements in the arts, community service, leadership, sports, wellbeing, resilience and entrepreneurship.
Last year, Amber Kelleher won an award in the Community Service category.
Amber was one of 13 local talents to win a $250 cash prize.
"Young people like Amber are true assets to our community, making it a better place for us all," said Chris Jones, MidCoast Council's manager of libraries and community services.
"It's so important that we celebrate their outstanding contributions and I would encourage anyone who knows an outstanding young person to give them the recognition they deserve by making a nomination."
The awards are an initiative of MidCoast Council and Taree PCYC with support from local service providers and businesses.
For more information or to nominate, go to www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Community/People/Youth/MidCoast-Youth-Awards.
