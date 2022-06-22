Manning River Times

2022 MidCoast Youth Award nominations close June 26

Updated June 22 2022 - 8:06am, first published 5:00am
Last year's youth award winners (L to R): Lucas Kloosterhoof, Georgia Hudson, Jake Davey, Hannah Carmiachael, Hailey Trudgeon, Tess Hoadley, Molly Mitchell, Sally Curnow, Amber OBryan, Amber Kelleher, Seleana Murphy. Photo supplied

It is your last chance to nominate an amazing local young person for a MidCoast Youth Award.

