Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving volunteers included in Thanks a First Responder day

By Anne Evans
June 24 2022 - 2:00am
Forster SLSC volunteers Nova Grosvenor, Jen Lindsay, Grant Fleming and Troy Brooks.

Following National Volunteer Week in May unpaid helpers belonging to emergency responder groups such as the Marine Rescue, State Emergency Service (SES), Rural Fire Service (RFS) and Surf Life Saving (SLS) received a 'thank you' card leading into this month's Thank a First Responder Day.

