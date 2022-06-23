Manning River Times

Bronson Waites named in Northern NSW Football Federation under 16 team

By Mick McDonald
June 23 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bronson Waites will represent Northern NSW in a NAIDOC Cup clash against Football NSW next month.

CUNDLETOWN'S Bronson Waites has been named in the Northern NSW squad to play a Football NSW team in a NAIDOC Cup encounter at Lake Macquarie Football Facility on Wednesday, July 6.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.