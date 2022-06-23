CUNDLETOWN'S Bronson Waites has been named in the Northern NSW squad to play a Football NSW team in a NAIDOC Cup encounter at Lake Macquarie Football Facility on Wednesday, July 6.
The NAIDOC Cup is for First Nation footballers aged 14 to 16.
Fifteen-year-old Bronson was informed of his selection last week after he sent his details to Northern NSW.
He is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sportstar of the Week, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
Bronson is the only player from the Manning area in the 15 strong squad to be coached by Craig Stoker and Dylan Hugo.
"I'm looking forward to it,'' he said.
"It should be fun.''
It's also the most prestigious game Bronson has been involved in.
Bronson understands the squad will meet the day before the match for a training session.
At this stage he doesn't know where he'll be playing.
Usually he's a striker or in the midfield but he has no real preference.
Bronson plays with Cundletown under 15/16s in the Football Mid North Coast Southern League.
The Jets are currently undefeated, the competition finally starting to get some momentum after the frustrating rain delays earlier in the season.
He prefers playing with the Jets, opting not to try out for Football Mid North Coast squads involved in the Newcastle-based National Premier League (NPL).
'"There's too much travelling (in the NPL),'' he explained.
"I'm happier to play here with my mates.''
Bronson started playing football as a five-year-old when he was living in Broken Hill.
He linked with the Jets soon after moving here about eight years ago.
Football dominates his sporting life.
He also plays a bit of basketball and Futsal, but says football is definitely the number one.
Meanwhile Northern NSW female participation and inclusion officer, Annelise Rosnell said she was excited to see the NAIDOC Cup concept come to life.
"The NAIDOC Cup coincides with NAIDOC Week from July 3 to 10 and is a celebration of First Nations communities, culture and football," Rosnell said.
"I have no doubt the matches will be a success and I'm so glad our players and coaches are getting the opportunity to be involved.''
"We want more football opportunities for First Nations communities and this is a chance to identify and showcase the next generation of coaches and players," Northern NSW Football CEO, David Eland said.
