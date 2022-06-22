Manning River Times

Dine and Discover vouchers set to expire

By Andrew Lotherington
Updated June 22 2022 - 8:09am, first published 2:00am
FUN WITH FRIENDS: Now is your chance to use a voucher or two and have a fantastic night out with friends. Photos: Shutterstock

After initially extending the expiry dates for vouchers in the Dine and Discover program, time is almost up for people to use them, with the NSW Government program ending on June 30.

