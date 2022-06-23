Sunday June 19 provided a beautiful autumn day for Black Head Longboarders' monthly boardriders competition day. With clear skies, a light offshore breeze, and a half to one metre swell hitting the point, surfers had fun conditions that matched the club's relaxed, social atmosphere.
Best conditions were in the morning before the rising tide swallowed up the available swell, making wave selection critical. None of which was enough to spoil the fun for competitors and spectators alike.
Known for its diversity in age and skill level, the club brings a highly social aspect to the sport, something club president, Halle Ford is proud to mention.
"My goal is just to get as many people in the water and just keep the fun in it," Halle said.
"We've got 16-year-olds to 70-year-olds. It's as much social as it is for anything else".
Next week marks the annual Black Head Longboards versus Saltwater Malibu Club 'B and S Ball' - the yearly good natured grudge match between the two clubs who raise money for charities while carving up the waves. This year's recipient will be Taree Women's Refuge.
With the Saltwater the reigning champions, the competition is sure to be fierce but friendly. For Halle Ford, there's no question where her loyalties reside.
"Hopefully we have a result that Black Head have won this year" Halle said.
The Black Head Longboarders versus Saltwater Malibu Club 'B and S Ball' surfing competition happens this Sunday, June 26 from 7:30am.
