WAUCHOPE lost a Group Three Rugby League game at home for the first time since the 2019 grand final when beaten 40-22 by Old Bar Pirates.
The Blues were bettered by Macleay Valley in the 2019 decider. There was no football in Group Three in 2020 due to the pandemic and Wauchope remained unbeaten last year until the competition was abandoned due to a State-wide lockdown.
Wauchope's a ground where Old Bar has struggled for success over the seasons, so it was a sweet win captain-coach Mick Henry said.
However, it wasn't all good news, with co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys sent off late in the second half on a misconduct charge. Worboys won't miss any matches through suspension.
"We had Taye Cochrane sent off for 10 minutes in the first half for a professional foul, so we played a lot of the game with only 12 men,'' Henry said.
The Pirates went into the game on the back of a 52-6 thrashing by Wingham the previous week when they fielded a vastly understrength team. So Henry said a win was important.
Cochrane played a full game in under 18s before starting in first grade. But the extra workload didn't appear to bother him, with Henry saying he produced 'an outstanding game.'
"I can't praise him highly enough,'' Henry enthused.
"He scored a try and had a hand in a couple of others. Taye played really well.''
Henry said the only disappointing aspect was his side's inability to play out the 80 minutes as they leaked a couple of tries late in the encounter.
"But generally our goal line defence was first class. Our two props, Rumone Jackson and Jared Wooster were great and our outside backs produced some strong carries,'' he said.
The Pirates remain on the road this weekend when they had to Port Macquarie to tackle the Sharks.
"The Sharks are a yardstick,'' Henry said,
"So we'll prepare for them exactly the same way we prepared for Wauchope. We got out of last Sunday's game unscathed as far as injuries are concerned, which is a bonus.''
Old Bar will be away to Taree City on July 2 and again the following game against Port City on July 16. They won't get a game at Old Bar until they meet Wingham on July 23. There's no club football in Group Three on July 9/10 due to the Indigenous All Star/All Stars games at Kempsey on Sunday, July 10.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
