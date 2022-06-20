Manning River Times

Old Bar end Wauchope's winning run at home

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated June 20 2022 - 2:10am, first published 2:00am
Co-captain-coach Mick Henry was pleased with Old Bar's performance when beating Wauchope 40-22 at Wauchope.

WAUCHOPE lost a Group Three Rugby League game at home for the first time since the 2019 grand final when beaten 40-22 by Old Bar Pirates.

