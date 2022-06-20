Manning River Times

The second Hub Markets at Wingham | photos

June 20 2022 - 9:00am
The Hub Markets are organised and operated by the Lions Club of Manning River on the third Saturday of from 8am to 12pm at their new home at Wingham Showground, Gloucester Road, Wingham.

