The second Hub Markets at Wingham | photos

The Hub Markets are organised and operated by the Lions Club of Manning River on the third Saturday of from 8am to 12pm at their new home at Wingham Showground, Gloucester Road, Wingham.
The markets are held under the under undercover multipurpose arena, perfect for all weather.
Advertisement
Also open at the Showground on market day are the Spinners and Craft Shed, and the Wingham Rotary Book shed.
All moneys raised from the markets benefit various charities (including Lions Foundations) and the local community.
New stallholders are most welcome. To book a stall call 0429 192 149 or email thehubmarkets@manningriverlions.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.