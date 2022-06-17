Manning River Times

Motorcyclist airlifted to John Hunter following accident in Wingham

Updated June 17 2022 - 10:15am, first published 10:10am
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance at 4.45pm Friday, June 17 to a report a serious motor vehicle accident between a car and a motorbike at the intersection of Marchfield Road and Cedars Drive at Wingham.

