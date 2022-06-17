Motorcyclist airlifted to John Hunter following accident in Wingham

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance at 4.45pm Friday, June 17 to a report a serious motor vehicle accident between a car and a motorbike at the intersection of Marchfield Road and Cedars Drive at Wingham.
NSW Ambulance paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team treated and stabilised the male motorbike rider who suffered multiple fractures to his arms and legs.
The man, in his 40s, was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.
