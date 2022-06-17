Manning River Times

NPWS conducting hazard reduction burn in Coorabakh National Park starting Friday, June 17, 2022

June 17 2022 - 10:00am
Hazard reduction burn in Coorabakh National Park

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) will be conducting a hazard reduction burn in Coorabakh National Park starting Friday, June 17 and continuing into Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Local News

