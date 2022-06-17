The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) will be conducting a hazard reduction burn in Coorabakh National Park starting Friday, June 17 and continuing into Saturday, June 18, 2022.
NPWS acting area manager Katrina Gray said the purpose of the burn is to increase protection for nearby private properties north of Central Lansdowne Road and the adjacent Lansdowne State Forest.
"The 72 hectare burn will commence on Friday with further burning, mop up and patrol continuing on Saturday as required," said Ms Gray.
"NPWS crews will be working on roads throughout Coorabakh National Park for the duration of the burn.
"Locals are reminded to please exercise caution and follow directions of NPWS crews if driving on roads in the area.
"If you are vulnerable to smoke, we encourage you to stay indoors and keep your doors and windows closed to reduce exposure.
"This burn is one of the many that we are working hard to carry out in national parks across the Hunter and Central Coast region during winter," said Ms Gray.
Hazard reduction burns are essential to reduce bushfire fuel loads to help protect the parks, neighbours and communities from future bushfires.
All burns across NSW will continue to be coordinated with the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) to ensure the impact on the community, including from smoke, are assessed at a regional level.
For health information relating to smoke from bush fires and hazard reduction burning, visit the NSW Health website or the Asthma Foundation.
More information on hazard reduction activities: www.rfs.nsw.gov.au and the RFS 'Fires Near Me' website and app.
