MID Coast players will contest their third game in eight days when they tackle Newcastle Olympic in the National Premier League Women's football clash at the Taree Zone Field on Saturday evening.
The Middies met Warners Bay at Taree last Saturday before taking on Olympic on Monday in a catchup game in Newcastle.
"That's what happens when you miss games through wet weather. The matches pile up,'' coach Mick Grass said.
Grass said the team produced their best effort of the season last Monday when losing to playoff contender Olympic 3-2. The Middies led twice during the first half.
"I don't think we have to improve in too many areas to beat them this week,'' he said.
"We just have to show a bit more composure under pressure and get a couple of little things right. We didn't clear the ball on occasions last week and there's a few little areas like that we have to get better.''
Club resources were stretched last weekend, with players throughout the grades having to back up to cover for absentees.
"We were skinny for numbers, but we will have players coming back across the grades this week,'' Grass said.
Newcastle Jets star Hannah Brewer missed Monday's game with an ankle injury but hopes to be fit for tomorrow.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
