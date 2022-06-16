Manning River Times

Manning Hockey hopes to host full State Masters championships

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated June 23 2022 - 4:49am, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Gibney from Tigers goes on the attack during a clash against Chatham last weekend. Manning Hockey expects to have its third turf field back in play next year.

MANNING Hockey Association has started negotiations with Hockey NSW in a bid to host the full State Women's Masters Championships in 2023.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.