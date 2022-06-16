MANNING Hockey Association has started negotiations with Hockey NSW in a bid to host the full State Women's Masters Championships in 2023.
Association president, Tony Barton confirmed the half State, scheduled to be played at the Manning Hockey Centre at the end of July, had been switched to Tamworth.
Mr Barton said the fact his association still had only two turf fields in play and continued doubt over the state of the grass fields forced the decision by Hockey NSW.
"The grass fields are still drying out and there was uncertainty over whether council would have time to prepare them in time,'' Mr Barton said.
"And there's always the chance that we'll get more rain and the (grass) fields would be unplayable again. There was just too much uncertainty, so the decision to take them to Tamworth was understandable.''
Mr Barton added the grass fields were also badly damaged earlier this year by riders on motor bikes and this had still to be repaired.
He said his association looked at co-hosting the championship with Port Macquarie, however, this was ruled out as construction work at the Port Macquarie clubhouse has yet to start.
However, Mr Barton said work on repairing the Terry Launders Field was expected to begin before the end of the current season and it would be in play by 2023. The TLF was damaged in the 2021 floods and had been out operation since.
"When we get the third turf back and we have three turf fields and with the potential for seven or eight grass fields, we'll be in a position to host a full State Masters, which would be a huge thing for our area,'' he said.
This is the third year the association has missed out on holding the half State.
In 2021 it was cancelled when NSW went into lockdown during the COVID crisis. This also cost the association the NSW men's over 55 championships last year.
The half State was originally slated to be here in 2020, but this was a victim of the pandemic when all sport was curtailed or cancelled.
"We've never made so many plans for events that haven't gone ahead,'' Mr Barton smiled.
"Hopefully that'll change next year.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
