AREE bodybuilder Nathan Carmichael has realised his ambition.
He's won the Australian I Compete Natural (ICN) title in May and from there earned his pro card. While the title was a big enough achievement, Carmichael said gaining the pro card will take his career to another level.
"In 2015 the only way to get a pro card was to compete in America,'' he explained.
"So I won the national title then and planned to go to the US, but I herniated a few discs in my back and couldn't compete. In 2016 everything changed and the federations kind of broke apart. They then offered the pro card at the national titles that year, so I would have actually won the pro card the year before, if it hadn't have been separated. Then in 2017 I won the Sydney title and NSW title, but they had no pro cards on offer.
"Then the following year they had pro cards at both.''
By then Carmichael was starting to think the bodybuilding Gods were against him.
"Technically I had won shows five times that could have had pro cards,'' he mused.
Like everything else on the planet, COVID then put the sport on hold. But the break from competition made Carmichael more determined.
"I really wanted that pro card this year,'' he said.
After gaining the card at the nationals he was content then to have a break and contemplate his next campaign.
"I thought my season was done,'' Carmichael admitted.
"So I then started to eat like a regular human being, because I'd been consuming 1300 calories a day - which is about the same as a 12-year-old girl - for the last five weeks before the show.
"The whole contest prep lasted 32 weeks, but the final month is where it gets serious.''
However a few days later Carmichael was contacted by the ICN asking if he would be interested in representing Australia in a tournament in South Korea. He didn't have to be asked twice, although there was a slight problem.
"I'd actually been eating like a horse for four days and had gained seven kilos,'' he explained.
"And this was just 10 days from the event.'
"But I thought why not. It's a trip to Korea and I get to represent Australia at the same time.
"So I was back on the diet. And in the 10 days I manged to pull the seven kilos back off and get down to being a kilo lighter than I was at nationals.''
Carmichael also reasoned he might have trouble reading food labels in Korea.
"So I took 32 cans of tuna with me, four bags of rice cakes and as pack of macadamia nuts. That took care of my protein, fats and carbs,' he said.
He then discovered that competing in Korea is different to Australia.
"I wore makeup for the first time because that's how they do the face tans there,'' he said.
There was then some negotiation as to the music that would accompany Carmichael and this wasn't settled until the morning of competition.
"But I managed to pull off a routine that I was told was the best on the day. I dunno how that happened because I'm not the most rhythmical person in the world - dancing and carrying on isn't my forte.
"I lift weights.''
This was also his debut in a pro show. There were 400 competitors.
"This was essentially a world title,'' Carmichael explained.
"They kept us on stage for 23 minutes and that's two and a half times longer than normal. Under lights, that's quite rough, with all the posing and dancing and stuff, you feel like you've been hit by a truck the next day.''
On the first call out Carmichael held centre stage. That's a big deal in bodybuilding.
"You hold centre stage, you're usually one or two. I'm thinking this is pretty good.''
He eventually finished second, beaten for first, he later found out, by just one vote.
So Carmichael is now rated two natural professional bodybuilder in the world. By any measure it's been a memorable few weeks.
He'll hold that ranking at least until the end of the year.
Carmichael can now compete at pro shows anywhere in the world, although his next outing will be just up the highway at the Oceania event on the Gold Coast in early October, followed by the big one, the world titles in Prague.
"I'll definitely do the Gold Coast and I'm thinking about Prague as well,'' he said.
While there's money on offer in the pro circuit, Carmichael admits 'it's not major'.
"But the sport is growing and since the ICN has taken over there are pro shows around the world. The more sponsorship we can get, the more prizemoney will become available,'' he said.
Carmichael is 42 and so eligible to compete in masters events - he is actually the national masters champion. However, on the world stage he thinks he can be competitive for another three to four years.
"I'll see how the ageing process is going then,'' he laughed.
"But when I can only be competitive in the masters, I'll give it away.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
