"So I won the national title then and planned to go to the US, but I herniated a few discs in my back and couldn't compete. In 2016 everything changed and the federations kind of broke apart. They then offered the pro card at the national titles that year, so I would have actually won the pro card the year before, if it hadn't have been separated. Then in 2017 I won the Sydney title and NSW title, but they had no pro cards on offer.