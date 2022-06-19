Community members gathered at the Wingham Services Club on Tuesday June 7 for a meeting to discuss the proposal of a Mid Coast community-owned renewable energy group.
The meeting was attended by 44 people with participants from as far afield as Port Macquarie, Elands, Karuah, Nabiac and Gloucester. Those present listened to presentations by Dr Jarra Hicks from the Community Power Agency, and Pat Burrows from Energise Gloucester.
Advertisement
Pat Burrows told how a $10,000 donation from Powershop, with additional loans from the Gloucester community, set solar up on Gloucester's Neighbourhood Centre. The ensuing savings on electricity bills reportedly paid back the loans within 2 years. This was followed by a government grant of $460,000 to build a solar farm in the region. Jarra spoke of other successful ventures in Australia and abroad.
Following the meeting 19 people stayed behind to disclose their areas of expertise and work history, agreeing to form a planning committee to move forward with the incorporation of a community based not-for-profit organisation. The purpose of the organisation will be to write submissions while seeking funding to further the transition from fossil fuel consumption to renewable energy projects in the MidCoast region.
The next meeting will be held on July 7, 1.30 to 3pm in the Parkview function room, ground floor of Wingham Services Club.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.