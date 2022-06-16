Manning River Times

Call for community feedback on Crowdy Head boat harbour upgrade

By Newsroom
June 16 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of the boat harbour upgrade

Transport for NSW Maritime is seeking public feedback on the $2 million infrastructure upgrade of Crowdy Head Boat Harbour.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.