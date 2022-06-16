Veteran whale spotter Leigh Mansfield said the migration season on the humpback highway is off to a strong start on the Port Macquarie coastline.
Mr Mansfield has been up at Tacking Point Lighthouse on the lookout for the genital giants as they head north.
Advertisement
"We're running on par with what we normally see around this time. Since the beginning of June we've had about 2500 whales go past," he said.
"Naturally, you can't count every whale and you don't know what goes through at nighttime.
"We should have the mums and babies slowly starting to come through after this weekend."
Mr Mansfield spends a lot of his time up at the Lighthouse counting whales and said he's looking forward to the annual ORRCA's Whale Census Day on June 26.
"We usually get a lot of kids up here for the census," he said.
"There will be giveaways of pamphlets and stickers for everyone."
Mr Mansfield said it's always good to see the large number of people participating in the census.
"It's great to get a few different people up here and inform them of what's going on for the census. Tell them what to look for out in the water," he said.
"You will see more whales here in Port Macquarie than anywhere else.
"We get a lot of tourists here to see the whales and I think we've got the ideal location. The view up at the Lighthouse is 230 degrees."
All eyes will be peeled for one whale in particular during this year's migration season.
"Migaloo has been sighted off Port Macquarie since the 90s, we've seen him that many times it's not funny," Mr Mansfield said.
However, the albino whale wasn't spotted last year.
"I don't think it's too unusual that he wasn't seen last year, I'll be calling a code red if he is spotted though. We're on the lookout for him.
The 23rd Whale Census Day will be held on Sunday, June 26 from dawn until dusk.
Visit ORRCA's Facebook page to find out more information and how you can get involved on the day.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.