One of the many courses currently offered by Manning Valley University of the Third Age (U3A) is Balance and Bones.
"This helps course members to get out there and exercise", said course leader Margie.
"I lead the enthusiastic class members in an hour of physio-designed exercises to help fitness, strength and balance. The course runs for nine weeks currently".
U3A members participate in the Balance and Bones course.
This is just one of the many courses offered by U3A to cater for different interests.
Please go to our website for further information, manningvalley.u3anet.org.au.
U3A is an educational and social organisation for the 50 plus age group who are semi-retired or retired. It is a completely volunteer run organisation. Courses are run by members for other members to benefit from.
For more details contact the secretary on 0425 757 641 or by email, secmanningu3a@gmail.com.
