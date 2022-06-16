The Quota Club Coronation Rose Garden at Manning Base Hospital grew just a little more beautiful this week with the addition of a rose honouring Nancy Boyling OAM.
The occasion marked a year since Nancy was awarded the OAM for her tireless service within the community in 2021, making it fitting that on her first anniversary she planted her rose.
Advertisement
During her years of service to Taree Quota Club, Nancy has held the position of president several times, vice president, secretary, treasurer and as a board member.
Members of the Quota Club were on hand for the special occasion to thank Nancy for her service and express pride at her achievements.
"On behalf of all Taree Quota members I am delighted to congratulate Nancy and welcome her to "Quota's Garden of Roses" to plant her special rose gifted to her by our club in recognition for her almost 30 years of dedicated and outstanding service" said Quotarian, Carolyn Erickson.
"Your rose will now be in the good company of two other deserved Quotarians Jeanette Holland and Joy Davey".
This sentiment was repeated by Club president, Janenne Towers, who said, "I would like to congratulate Nancy and thank her for 29 years of commitment and service to Taree Quota Club and her first anniversary of receiving the award of OAM for service to her community. Today is a significant day for our Club".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.