Nancy Boyling celebrates OAM anniversary with rose dedication from Taree Quota Club

By Rick Kernick
June 16 2022 - 10:00pm
Carolyn Erickson, Nancy Boyling OAM, and president Janenne Towers. Image supplied

The Quota Club Coronation Rose Garden at Manning Base Hospital grew just a little more beautiful this week with the addition of a rose honouring Nancy Boyling OAM.

