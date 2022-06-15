Manning River Times

MidCoast Council partners with The Compost Revolution for households and community gardens

June 15 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Image MidCoast Council

More than one third of domestic waste generated in the Mid Coast region comes from food organics.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.