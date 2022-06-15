More than one third of domestic waste generated in the Mid Coast region comes from food organics.
But, instead of binning this material, it can be turned into valuable, nutrient-rich compost for your garden, shared with neighbours or one of the many community gardens in the Mid Coast.
Advertisement
MidCoast Council has partnered with Compost Revolution - an award-winning platform which inspires, educates and equips households so they can recover their food waste - offering residents one compost bin, worm farm or bokashi bin for up to a 80 per cent discount.
Bins are delivered to your address for free.
Not only is composting good for the environment and your garden, it also saves money.
If lack of space, resources or motivation to create a home garden, your can still assist reducing the amount of food waste ending up in landfills.
Register and get involved as a compost crusader at one of the many community gardens in the area.
The idea is to work together to reduce the amount of food waste ending up in our landfills, and create a free source of rich, organic compost for our local community garden.
Households, cafes and pre-schools from across the region are involved in the crusade with an aim to and we collectively divert more than five tonnes of organic waste from landfill every year.
Recycling also helps fight against climate change because food waste releases harmful greenhouse gases as it breaks down in landfill.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.