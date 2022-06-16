The Times switches to a mobile way of working

THE Manning River Times has been serving the community of the Manning Valley for 153 years.
While a lot has changed about Taree in that time, our commitment to the region has not.
And our dedication to our audiences and advertisers will not change after today, Friday, June 17, when we vacate our existing office at 223 Victoria Street, Taree.
From that date, we will adopt a modern, mobile way of working.
This means myself and journalists Mick McDonald, Julia Driscoll and Rick Kernick and our advertising sales representative will be accessible out and about in the town - always just a phone call or email away.
Many of our readers and advertisers have already moved with the times, and are increasingly using mobile phones and email to reach us.
And we've evolved too, with a purpose-built digital publishing technology that allows us to put out the newspaper and run our website from anywhere with an internet connection.
But let's be clear: we may be moving out of our office but we're still here!
The paper will still be published on Fridays and our website at manningrivertimes.com.au will still keep you connected between print editions.
We are simply transforming the way we work - just as the town and region we serve have transformed.
And you can always get in touch with us by phone or email - we may be just around the corner!
For those who prefer to catch up face-to-face, or to contribute hard copy, we will be advertising soon in the paper and online where you can come and meet us around the town.
And if you'd like to arrange for us to visit your organisation or business, just get in touch by calling 6552 1988 or email toni.bell@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
