Lansdowne Valley news: RFS captain returned

The Lansdowne Volunteer Rural Fire Brigade have held their annual general meeting at which Bruce Everingham was returned as captain.
Deputy captain is Daniel Gaul, president is Tim Buxton, vice president is John Hawkins, treasurer is Ray Scott and secretary iis Alastair Breingan.
Markets
The next Lansdowne Community Hall Market Day will be held on Saturday, July 30 at the Lansdowne Community Hall. The market will be open from 8m. Stall sites are only $10 and new stall holders are always welcome. For further information and bookings please phone 6556 7146.
Lansdowne Public School
If there are any parents in our community intending to enrol their children in kindergarten at the Lansdowne Public School in 2023, please contact the school on 6556 7147. The school's Little Learners Kindergarten Transition Program will begin in term three.
Lansdowne Public school students will be attending the Junkyard Beats Show at the Manning Entertainment Centre on Thursday, June 30 and selected students in years 3-6 will be attending the PSSA Soccer Gala Day on Friday, June 24 at Wingham Sporting Complex.
Last day of school for this term is July 1. Term three commences July 19.
Fishing Club
The Lansdowne Fishing Club had two members weigh at their last weekend outing.
Philip Minett caught 10 taylor with the largest weighing .478kg and one bream weighing .414kg. Phillip had a total bag weight of 4.122kg.
Jolene Minett caught three taylor with the largest weighing .304kg and one bream weighing .220kg. She had a total bag weight of 1.033kg.
Their next camping weekend is on July 8-9 and will be held at Manning Point. Names must be in as soon as possible as it will be school holidays and confirmations for bookings and pricing need to be finalised. Names can be put on the list at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club or by calling or texting Steve on 0412 124 405 or their secretary Lee on 0448v 467 079. Closing date will be Saturday, June 18.
Their next fundraising seafood raffle will be held on Saturday, June 18.
Women's soccer
The Lansdowne ladies soccer team has a home game Friday, June 17 commencing at 6.30pm. They will be playing a catch-up game against Cundletown.
Country Music Day
The next Lansdowne Country Music Day will be held at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club on Sunday, June 26 from 11am to 4pm. Everyone is welcome to go along and enjoy a great day of music from local artists. Walk up artists are welcome. For further information contact Jenni on 0431 347 772.
Coopernook Uniting Church Co Op
The Coopernook Uniting Church Co Op has a large winter range of men's, women's and children's clothing in various colour and styles. They also have a large range of jeans and jumpers. You would be welcomed to go along and have a browse and get yourself some good bargains for all the family at very good prices.
They also have lots of items from craft, household, gifts and toys and a lot more. They are open from 9.am to 2pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.
