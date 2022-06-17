Manning River Times

Lansdowne Valley news: RFS captain returned

By Margaret Haddon
June 17 2022 - 12:00am
Lansdowne Valley news: RFS captain returned

The Lansdowne Volunteer Rural Fire Brigade have held their annual general meeting at which Bruce Everingham was returned as captain.

