Lansdowne Valley news: RFS captain returned

Their next camping weekend is on July 8-9 and will be held at Manning Point. Names must be in as soon as possible as it will be school holidays and confirmations for bookings and pricing need to be finalised. Names can be put on the list at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club or by calling or texting Steve on 0412 124 405 or their secretary Lee on 0448v 467 079. Closing date will be Saturday, June 18.