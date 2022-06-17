OLD Bar Pirates will look to bolster their forward stocks for the remainder of the Group Three Rugby League season.
The Pirates meet Wauchope at Wauchope on Sunday although captain-coach Mick Henry said the potential newcomers won't be available this weekend.
"Hopefully in the next fortnight,'' he said, adding one is a club junior now living in Newcastle.
"We've lost so much experience in the forwards in the last 12 months and we need to cover that.''
The Pirates will welcome a host of players back for Sunday, including Henry, Joel Minihan, co-coach Jordan Worboys and fullback Michael Bailey. All were missing when a spare parts Pirates side was thumped 52-6 by Wingham last Saturday.
This, Henry agreed, could be a factor if places in the top four are decided on for and against percentages.
The Pirates are still without centre Kurt Lewis, who has three games remaining on his suspension and lock Shannon Martin who is recovering from surgery after fracturing his cheekbone.
Henry will switch Minihan from fullback to centre, with under 18 representative Taye Cochrane to again start at fullback. Cochrane will probably play some minutes in the junior game this week.
"Joel is rock-solid and we know he will do a job for us wherever he plays,'' Henry said.
Wauchope has been travelling along strongly other than a heavy defeat by Forster-Tuncurry in the opening week.
"They're a clinical side and I don't think anyone likes playing them at Wauchope, especially on a Sunday arvo,'' Henry pointed out.
"But if we're going to play semi-finals, these are the games we have to win.''
The Pirates will meet Wauchope, Port Sharks and Taree City on the road before returning to Old Bar for the game against Port City on July 16, when Lewis and Martin should both be right.
"We have a few games then at the 'Graveyard' at the back end of the season, which is good,'' Henry said.
Henry added the field at Old Bar is slowly drying out and the club trained there on Tuesday night.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
